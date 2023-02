LUBBOCK, Texas—Artist in Residence, Austin Dean Ashford, returns to the Lubbock Community Theatre stage this weekend only with his award-winning one-man production (I)sland T(rap). This show will be Friday through Sunday, February 24 through 26. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets before they’re gone at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org, or on Facebook at Lubbock Community Theatre.