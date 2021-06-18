Authors needed for Lubbock Book Festival happening in September

LUBBOCK, Texas – This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival connects authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and the written word. They will have book sales from local authors, a used book sale, author signings, engaging panels on a wide range of topics, creative workshops for aspiring writers, family-fun activities and so much more! Their goal is to inspire Lubbock to love reading! The deadline for authors to apply is in August.

For more information, check out: https://literacylubbock.org/lubbock-book-festival/