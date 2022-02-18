The Civic Center will be once again filled with hundreds of people and the smell of pancakes and sausage with this year’s 70th Annual event. Debra Perry who is a Past President and PR Chair Lion and Jean Anne Stratton who is this year’s co-chair for the event joined us to talk about what everyone can expect at the event on Saturday, February 19th.

Flippin’ to Make a Difference

WHO:

The Lubbock Lions Club, founded in 1929, is the largest Lions Club in North America

WHAT:

Annual Pancake Festival, a festive atmosphere with fabulous entertainment, melt in your mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. Plenty of product has been ordered to fulfill the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.” Just imagine the size of the following order!!!

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 POUNDS!!

Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces

Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings

Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags

Coffee – 240 Gallons

Sausage Links – 72,000 Links

Plates – 36,750

Margarine – 17,280 Ounces

Bubble Gum – 3,850 Pieces

Face Tattoos – 2,000+

BACON!!! OVER 23,000 SLICES

WHERE:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Lane

WHEN:

Saturday, February 19th 2022

7:00 AM – 8:00 PM (From Breakfast thru Dinner)

TICKETS:

$10.00 IN ADVANCE;

$12.00 AT THE DOOR.

Children under 3 Eat FREE! (not 3 and under)

Advance tickets available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call us at 763-4789, all Bolton Oil/Gas Locations or at the door.

WHY:

Because everyone likes Pancakes!!! The only thing better than eating a LOT of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Some of the organizations that benefited from the $122,000 we raised in 2019 include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).

So get out there and help our Lions reach their goal of $140,000 this year!