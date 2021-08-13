Back to School Bash Saturday at E&J Smokehouse, school supplies needed

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Back to School event happening this Saturday, August 14th from 1pm-5pm at the Spirit Ranch and they are having lots of fun and raising supplies for a good cause. This is event is free to the public and is family friendly. They are looking for backpack donations for the Back to School bash August 14th. E&J is giving away $15 food gift cards for every donation made between now and Friday August 13th. They would really appreciate your help in getting kids the supplies needed to succeed this school year!