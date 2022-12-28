LUBBOCK, Texas—No one is ready for back to school after the holidays – especially the little ones. However, there are routines that can make getting back to the school schedule easier. Getting kids to bed early now rather than waiting until the day before school starts again and talking about going back are just a couple ways to help kiddos adjust. Thank you to Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation for these tips. Find out more at condraschool.com.