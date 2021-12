LUBBOCK, Texas– Each year Bahama Bucks sets aside a day to give back to their customers with a full day of of free snow cones! On December 7th the community is welcome to head out to any one of their four locations (82nd and Milwaukee, 4th and Frankford, 50th and Slide, and 82nd and University) for either a free mini or 12 oz cup! They will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will only be working their drive thru lines!