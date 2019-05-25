Bahama Buck’s offering new flavors with a patriotic flag

LUBBOCK, Texas–Bahama Buck’s is offering some tasty flavors this Memorial holiday, and they’re dressing it up with a patriotic flag. Just one more way Bahama Buck’s gives back to our community, active military, fallen soldiers and veterans. Plus, if you’re grilling out with family and friends and you want to enjoy a sno; don’t forget you can stop by and pick up a party pack!

Take a look at this video to see all the delicious flavors they’re offering this weekend.

For more information visit: Bahama Buck’s.