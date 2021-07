LUBBOCK, Texas – Bait Kandy has made its way to Lubbock offering, bait, tackle, kayaks, and so much more. If you aren’t sure what will work for you, they allow customers to go into their “Tank” and try out their different kayaks, standup paddleboards, paddle boats, and many other selections.

Fishing for Hope is a pay-it-forward project hosted by Bait Kandy to help put smiles on people’s faces while showing community support. Check out more about the project and the store here.