Ballet Lubbock Hosts First Summer Workshops in Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas – This summer Ballet Lubbock has partnered with guest artists and

instructors from all around the country to hold the first Summer Workshops inside their new

studios at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.



This year’s guest instructors include:

● Charmaine Hunter, Director of Community Engagement, Orlando Ballet

● Bernard Gaddis, Founder and Artistic Director, Contemporary West Dance Theatre

● Omar Rivera, Dancer, Ballet Hispanico

● Dandara Viega, Dancer, Ballet Hispanico

● Lily Balogh, Artist-in-Residence, Associate Professor of Dance at Abilene Christian

University



A number of Ballet Lubbock alumni have returned as guest instructors this year as well.



Summer Workshops will run through the end of June, and Fall enrollment for ages 3+ is now

open at balletlubbock.org.