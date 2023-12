LUBBOCK, Texas— Bandana & Boujee Mobile Paw-tique is Lubbock’s first mobile pet boutique. It’s all about handmade pet bandanas, treats and accessories for all the fur babies. They even donate items to the dogs and cats at the Lubbock Animal Shelter and other local rescues. Find out more at bandanaboujee806.com or on Facebook, Bandana & Boujee Mobile Paw-Tique.