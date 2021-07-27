‘Bands of Blue’ benefit concert for officers and their families involved in Levelland shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s School of Rock announced a benefit concert for the officers and their families involved in the Levelland shooting.

The event will be held on August 8th at Charley B’s, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The School of Rock said it is honored to host the event to bring the community together and show support for the officers who serve our community.

School of Rock’s Co-owner and General Manager Amber Beatles said they have already received many messages and calls about the concert.

The concert has already booked six bands for the event. The Organization Boots and Badges are supplying the financial backing for the concert, while Ladies of West Texas Law Enforcement are organizing food trucks for the event. All proceeds would go directly to the officers and their families.

School of Rock still needs plenty of help. They’re going to need volunteers to help with their silent auction and to help facilitate projects around the event.