LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosted, the Bush twins, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. The twin sisters shared more on their newest book, Love Comes First. TTUHSC’s Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Texas and across the nation by advancing multidisciplinary science in women’s health. Recognizing that differences matter, the Institute promotes health, individually inspired, through scientific investigation, translation of science into practice and providing outreach that impacts the community for today and tomorrow. Find out more at laurabushinstitute.org or on Facebook, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.