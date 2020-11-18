Be a Santa to a Senior happening virtually this year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past 17 years, the Lubbock community has supported the Be a Santa to a Senior program, and we are hoping you can help us spread the word again this holiday season.

There are three easy ways to help Lubbock seniors this year – 1. Members of the community can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view wish lists for local seniors on Amazon. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift which will be shipped directly to the senior or to Home Instead where it will be safely delivered to the senior. 2. Home Instead and the Silver Star Room will be collecting necessities, including cleaning supplies, hygiene items, pantry items, blankets and socks. 3. Monetary donations can be submitted through the Home Instead Foundation which will be used to purchase unfulfilled gift requests and to stock the Adult Protective Services’ Silver Star Room with items that helps seniors in need.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Home Instead Senior Care 1010 Slide Rd. Lubbock, TX 79416

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (806) 281-4663.