LUBBOCK, Texas–As the summer winds down, Lubbock Water Rampage is inviting you to come out during their final week of summer. They’ll close their doors for this year, on August 18th. Be sure to get out there this weekend!

Check out this video to see all the fun you and your family can have a Lubbock Water Rampage.

For more information visit: Lubbock Water Rampage.