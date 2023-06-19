LUBBOCK, Texas— Love The Hub and TXU Energy are partnering for the Beat the Heat fan giveaway on Thursday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Fans, along with a limited number of window units, will be available at the Co-Op Lubbock at 2005 Avenue T. Love The Hub is supporting families and individuals in the Hub City area who are experiencing a temporary crisis, through financial support and direct engagement. They have three phases to help people get out and stay out of poverty: personal development, online certification and career launch. Find out more at lovethehub.org or help@lovethehub.org.