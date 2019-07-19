Beef Loving Texans shares recipe for Moroccan Beef Kabobs

LUBBOCK, Texas–While we’re still in grilling season, Megan Wied from Beef Loving Texans brings us a fabulous recipe for Moroccan Beef Kabobs.

Take a look at this video to see how you can prepare this delicious meal at home.

For more information visit: Beef Loving Texans, and for the full recipe, scroll down.

Recipe: Moroccan-Style Beef Kabobs with Spiced Bulgur

Beef Kabobs Ingredients:

1 pound top sirloin steak boneless or tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons orange juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Spiced Bulgur Ingredients :

1/2 cup uncooked quick-cooking bulgur

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Preparation:

1. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Whisk marinade ingredients in large bowl until smooth. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

2. Meanwhile prepare Spiced Bulgur. Combine bulgur, water, raisins, orange juice, pumpkin pie spice, cumin, garlic and salt in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until bulgur is tender and water is absorbed. Fluff with fork; stir in parsley. Keep warm.

3. Soak eight 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto skewers, leaving small space between pieces.

4. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

5. Serve kabobs with Spiced Bulgur.