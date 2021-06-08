Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser captures those who are making a difference

LUBBOCK, Texas – On June 7th, community members will be “Captured” for the good they do in the Lubbock area. Following their capture, the participants will have four weeks to raise money for their “release” in support of the organization’s youth mentoring programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has provided youth mentoring services in Lubbock and the surrounding counties since 1970. The organization operates under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. All money raised through The Big Capture event will directly benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock. According to Debra Gonzales, Program Director, “Donations are critical to the work we do and allow our programs to be offered free of charge. Supporting our fundraisers such as The Big Capture enable us to ignite the potential of youth in our community”. Find out more about the work done by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock by visiting www.bbbslubbock.org. About Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.