Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock to host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas - Flatlands Dance Theatre’s 11 th season premiere of Hometown invites audiences to experience through the arts what makes our Lubbock community and our South Plains region so special. From the beautiful big skies to expansive canyons and cotton fields, friendly people, and rich cultural traditions and history, we believe our hometown is worthy of celebration. See our hometown from a new perspective in FDT’s newest production, Hometown.

Tickets available for purchase via the FDT website, www.flatlandsdance.org