Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock to host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock to host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the event helps create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships for children across Lubbock and the South Plains. The Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser is on November 14th, from 2-5 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. This year, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event is going to be a celebration with sponsors and the children enrolled in BBBS. The day will consist of unlimited bowling for 3 hours with food, prizes, and lots of fun! The sponsors have generously given to BBBS of Lubbock to enable the organization to provide children in Lubbock and the South Plains area with youth mentoring services at no cost.

