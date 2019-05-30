Bilingual counselor and consultant Danica Shay Carranza raising awareness of mental health month Video

LUBBOCK, Texas--Local, bilingual counselor and consultant, Danica Shay Carranza, offers a number of services to help the community with mental health and wellness.

Check out this video to see what strategies Danica can provide that may be of help to you or your loved one.

For more information visit: Danica Shay Counseling & Consulting.