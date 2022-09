LUBBOCK, Texas—Vitalant needs our blood; they are in a critical need for all blood types. Stop by the South Plains Mall on Saturday, September 10 from 10:30am-3pm to donate. As a thank you, you will receive free movie tickets and popcorn from Premiere Cinemas in the mall. Plus, Covenant Pediatric COVID vaccine clinic while be on site as well. Visit vitalant.org for more information.