LUBBOCK, Texas—Bob Mills Furniture knows how to celebrate. The Lubbock store is celebrating their 52nd anniversary on Saturday, August 5 with furniture giveaways, special anniversary pricing and one lucky shopper will get their entire purchase free. Bob Mills Furniture offers furniture for your living room, bedroom, dining room, and more. There are plenty of options to choose from, with reliable brands that will stand the test of time. No matter what pieces you’re looking for, you can find them at Bob Mills Furniture in Lubbock. Once you’ve found something you love, be sure to check out their home office furniture and home décor essentials. Plus, don’t forget about their top-quality mattresses. Bob Mills Lubbock is located at 6000 TX-327 Spur.