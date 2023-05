LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Community Theatre presents, Bonnie & Clyde, The Musical. This show is a double cast so you might want to see it twice to get the full experience of all the amazing talent on the stage. Performances will be May 12 through 14 and May 19 through 21 at LCT. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org