Booth and Tent Space Open for 51st Annual Fall Festival held on September 11th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) is looking for craft vendors to register for open booth and tent spaces for the 51st Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths, and Kids Corner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts!

Booth rentals for vendors will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5’x 7’ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, rents for $65.00. In addition, 10’ X 10’ tent spaces are also available for $85.00. Tent vendors must provide their tent. Vendors will register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on the “51st Annual Fall Festival” and selecting the Craft Vendor tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724, or email GAC@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The GAC strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages that cover general subjects such as painting, drawing, and photography, yet also focus on more specific topics, which include jewelry-making, cake decorating, and faux finishing. More information about the Garden and Arts Center can also be found online at www.LubbockGAC.org.