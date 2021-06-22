Booth and Tent Space Open for 51st Annual Fall Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to open booth and tent space reservation to the general public for talented artists and craftspeople to participate in the 51st Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths and Kids Korner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts.

Booth rentals for vendors will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5’x 7’ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, rents for $65.00. In addition, 10’ X 10’ tent spaces are also available for $85.00. Tent vendors must provide their own tent. Vendors will register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on the “51st Annual Fall Festival” and selecting the Craft Vendor tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724 or email GAC@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages. The variety of GAC classes offered cover general subjects such as painting, drawing photography and more. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.