Boots and Buckles happening April 17th at Frazier Alumni Pavilion

LUBBOCK Texas – Boots and Buckles 2021 will be held on April 17th, 2021 at the newly remodeled Frazier Alumni Pavilion at Texas Tech University! There will be dinner, live entertainment and both a live and silent auction. Money raised from this event will help provide scholarships for children and families to receive therapy.  Tickets for the dinner are $45 per ticket and you can purchase those on the website www.refugeservices.org.  

Refuge Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is community sponsored to provide services for the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. Refuge Services provides equine-assisted therapies to individuals of all ages.

