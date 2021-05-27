Bourbon Blonde Blog shares with us Memorial Day Essentials

LUBBOCK, Texas –  Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here sharing some amazing products for Memorial Day.

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with a medium body and citrusy accents.

Weed Light, is a light lager-style beer that’s light in calories, but really crisp and solid in flavor. The patriotic packaging makes it perfect for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Weed Light is also a proud partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation which provides for First Responders and Veterans across the country.

With 35+ years of expertise in swimwear, VENUS is the leader in fit, designing high-quality, flattering on-trend swimsuits. Use STYLE21 at www.VENUS.com!

Brewers Crackers are a family-owned Upcycled cracker company driven to reduce food waste in the craft brewing industry.

