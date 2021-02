LUBBOCK, Texas - This event was originally set for Saturday February 13th but due to inclement weather it was postponed to this new date. Come out for a full day of shopping, service, entertainment, and fun! The day begins with a full vendor market at 3PM and heats up at night with the Mizz Lubbock Inked Competition! Beer and refreshments available all day long; masks and social distancing will be observed. The second one is Miss Ink'd Pageant and it's adult only!