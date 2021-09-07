Brittany Marie opens dream salon off of 50th street

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you have driven down 50th Street you may have noticed a new salon. Brittany Marie and her Brittney’s love started as a hobby that brought in some extra money, which led to her graduation from cosmetology school. She was able to work in her beloved field until the pandemic hit, then found employment in a local medical office. After hard work and dedication she finally had her new salon to be able to do her true love. She is now looking for clients and artists to come join her. Her goa, show of everyone’s inner beauty. For more information, you can call Brittney at 806-241-3654 or check her out on Facebook and Instagram here.



