LUBBOCK, Texas — In memory of Brooke Ashton Parker, her dearest family and friends have been spreading awareness about drunk driving and raising money for scholarships to give back to kids in the Lubbock and surrounding community. They will host “Brooke Bash ’22” on Friday May 6th from 4-10 p.m. Their goal is to raise $100,000 within the next 12 months to provide more scholarship opportunities. To find more information you can click here.