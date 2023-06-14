LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 has a Patriot burger that supports Homes for our Troops fundraiser. They build homes for severely injured veterans and can adapt up to 30 variations depending on what the veteran needs. With every purchase of the Patriot burger $1 goes directly to Homes for our Troops. Stop by for a chance to win the Father’s Day giveaways. Dine in for a great selection for the whole family or they offer take out for your convenience. Bubba’s 33 is located at South Plains Mall 6210 Slide Road. Find out more by calling 806-702-7070 or going to BUBBAS33.COM/LOCATIONS/TEXAS/LUBBOCK.