Buckner has a bunch of events coming up that might be good for you

LUBBOCK, Texas – Buckner International is a ministry dedicated to the transformation and restoration of the lives we serve. We are a Christ-centered organization that delivers redemptive ministry to the most vulnerable from the beginning to the ending of life. They have a lot of exciting fun event coming up that might help you!

Virtual Foster Care and Adoption Information Meeting: Learn about the process of becoming a foster parent or adopting through Buckner via this free online information meeting. Attending a virtual information meeting is the first step in starting your foster care and adoption journey with Buckner.

Attendance and completion of the virtual information meeting is required to proceed in the process for all Buckner foster care and adoption programs. Register for the virtual information meeting here: https://bit.ly/3lt8Mb1.

Fall Festival for Families: Free candy, food, and fun! Join Buckner and One Accord Fellowship for this fun and socially distanced fall festival for children and families. It is happening WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021 AT 5:30 PM.

Keep up to date on all they have to offer or find out more information here.