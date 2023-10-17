LUBBOCK, Texas—Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls is the largest humanitarian aid project of Buckner International, provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and throughout the world. Since 1999, Buckner Shoes has collected and distributed nearly 5 million pairs of new shoes, serving children in more than 80 countries. Twenty percent of the shoes benefit children living in the U.S. The local drive is October 2 through 27 with 13 drop off sites including Wayland Baptist University, First Christian Church, Oden Veterinary Hospital, and more. Or come to their trunk or treat hosted by The Buckner Family Hope Center on Saturday, October 28 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and bring a pair of shoes or a donation. Find out more about Buckner Programs in Lubbock and Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls at buckner.org/Lubbock.