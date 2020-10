LUBBOCK, Texas – Craig Ray Custom Homes is one of the most up-and-coming home builders and they are here to share with us one of their homes for this weeks Welcome Home West Texas.

Their goal is to build your dream home, and it all starts with your own personal vision, working with you to make that vision a reality. No home – or budget – is too large or too small.

Neighborhoods

Stonewood

Escondido

Uptown West

Click Here To View Homes