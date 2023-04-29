LUBBOCK, Texas—We spent the day at the Burkhart Center at Texas Tech. We learned more about the founders, Mr. & Mrs. Burkhart, and their passion for helping those with autism. The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research is a comprehensive, life-span center for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that was established in 2005. Their mission is to increase the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families by providing services, preparing educators and conducting research. Find out more at burkhartcenter.org.