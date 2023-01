LUBBOCK, Texas— Burklee Hill is hosting two events in February. A Galentines Brunch, perfect for you and your girlfriends on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. It will include $5.00 mimosas and local vendors. Also, a Murder Mystery Wine Dinner will be held on Monday, February 13 at 6:00 p.m that includes a 5 course meal. Get more information at (806) 993-1195 or burkleehillvineyards.com. winery and bistro