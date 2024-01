LUBBOCK, Texas—Terry County Ministerial Alliance presents #butGOD, A story about, The Power of Hope When Catastrophe Crashes In. This free event is Wednesday, January 17 beginning with free food from 4:30 p.m. until 5:50 pm., followed by the program at 6:00 pm. This will be at Calvary Baptist Church 402 W Broadway Street in Brownfield.