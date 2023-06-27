LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cactus Theater joined us today with the great news on their new marquee. Plus, they shared its July line up of shows. The Cactus Theater was constructed in Lubbock, TX in 1937 and officially opened in April 1938 as the first suburban, neighborhood movie theater. The original Cactus operated as a movie house from 1938 to 1958. The newly reborn Cactus officially re-opened in 1995 as a live performance theater. Find out more at cactustheater.com and on Facebook, Cactus Theater.