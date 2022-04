LUBBOCK, Texas – You’ve heard of Llano Cubano, but now it’s taking on a new twist. Café Alvarez is making their mark and bringing the Miami vibe to Lubbock! Café Alvarez has their grand opening Sunday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. You can enjoy some good Cuban food, a classic car show, guava mimosas and so much more! This is a family fun event where the children can even get pictures with the Easter bunny.