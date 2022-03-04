Coffee keeps many of us running on a daily basis. We want to introduce you to two young women who decided to take the coffee experience all across the South Plains.

And what a perfect time to talk about this during International Women’s Month.

We went and checked out Caffeination Station.

Meredith Ratke is the co-owner and operator. You can have them come out to special events. Just shoot them an email at caffeination2020@gmail.com or if you haven’t given them a try you can find them from 7am-4pm daily at 98th and Frankford in the Hope Lutheran parking lot.

Or find out all about their monthly specials on social media, Instagram – @Caffeination_station2020 or on Facebook – Caffeination Station