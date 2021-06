LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are looking for something to do this weekend and help a good cause head on down to Mackenzie Park Saturday and Sunday for a Car, Truck and Bike Show benefitting Children’s Hope. There will be lifted trucks, dropped trucks, lowriders, hotrods, drag cars, pro touring, exotic, muscle cars, motorcycles, and so much more. You can also enjoy food trucks, vendors, huge cornhole tournament, jumpers for kids and adults, and live music. Check out more about Children’s Hope here.