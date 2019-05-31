Cardinal's Sport Center stocked with new Tech baseball championship t-shirts
LUBBOCK, Texas-- Special thanks to Cardinal's Sport Center for providing us with some fabulous new Texas Tech baseball championship t-shirts. They have several styles for you to choose from.
Check out this video to see a few of the styles.
For more information visit: Cardinal's Sport Center.
