LUBBOCK, Texas – Cardinal’s Sports Center is currently sponsoring Shoes 4 Kids, a holiday drive benefiting Children’s Home of Lubbock and Buckner Children’s Home.

Customers can choose a name and shoe size of a child in need from the tree located inside of Cardinal’s. After you pick the kid this year you purchase a giftcard and the kids get to pick out their own shoes. You can even do this online!

Cardinal’s Sport Center is located at 6524 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 or their website here.