LUBBOCK, Texas—The money stays right here to support our local children and their families when you donate to the Champions for Children Campaign benefiting Covenant Children’s Hospital. It can be your pocket change or more to help make a difference because the money all adds up for a great cause. When you donate $5.00 at Cardinal’s Sport Center, they will give you a $5 coupon to use on your purchase in their store and your name will be displayed on a kite. This campaign goes through the month of October.