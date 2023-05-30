LUBBOCK, Texas—Two local businesses, Carlitos Way Foods and Mano Negra Brewery, are hosting the 2023 National Puerto Rican Festival. This all-day event is free to attend on Sunday, June 4 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cactus Alley Courtyard, 2610 Salem Avenue. This is a full day of food, beer, wine, dancing, entertainment, local vendors and more. Reach out for more information on the event, including sponsorships, vendors and entertainment. Carlos Tarrats 432-816-4043, @carlitoswayfoods, Daniel Badillo, 806-999-6762, @manonegrabrewingco.