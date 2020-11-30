Carol of Lights at Tech will be held virtually on December 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas – If there’s one Texas Tech University tradition every Red Raider knows, it’s the Carol of Lights®. Held each year near the end of the fall semester, the annual event concludes with the flick of a switch and the glow of more than 25,000 colored bulbs illuminating the 18 buildings around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway entrance to campus.

While Red Raiders may not be able to gather on campus, the hope is the thousands who planned to attend this year will still participate virtually by watching the event from the comfort and safety of their homes. The broadcast will be available on www.ttu.edu/livestream/beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.For more information, visit their website.