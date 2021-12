LUBBOCK, Texas– Carpet Tech has designated the week of December 6th, to give back to each of the five communities they serve in Lubbock, Amarillo, McKinney, Clovis and the Permian Basin. This week Lubbock’s location plans to serve Ronald McDonald, Meals on Wheels and many others with simple tasks to help lend a hand. Each weekday technicians and office staff are feeding, disinfecting, and sharing a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back.