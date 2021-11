LUBBOCK, Texas– For 17 years Carpet Tech has worked to offer everyone a gift during the holidays with their annual BOGO Toy Drive! The toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock who provides campus foster homes for children. From November 8th to December 18th the community can buy one carpet cleaning and get a discounted cleaning with a toy donation! Help local families and children get the gift of Christmas by donating an item this year!