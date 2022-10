LUBBOCK, Texas—Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need. When you donate at least 5 cans of soup and book any cleaning appointment before October 23, you will receive a 15% discount. Reach out to Carpet Tech to participate at 806-795-5142 or carpettech.com.