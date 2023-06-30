LUBBOCK, Texas—Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the South Plains is in need of volunteers for the children in the foster care system in our area. CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. Find out more about CASA and their upcoming golf tournament at www. CASAoftheSouthPlains.org, Facebook, CASA of the South Plains.