LUBBOCK, Texas—As 2023 comes to a close, CASA of the South Plains (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is asking for your support. By choosing CASA for your year-end donation, you can change the life of a child in foster care. Please consider supporting CASA, and giving the gift of hope this holiday season. You can also give the gift of time by becoming a CASA Volunteer. To learn more and register for a CASA 101 info session go to www.CASAoftheSouthPlains.org, Facebook, CASA of the South Plains.